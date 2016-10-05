District Collector G.R. Gokul has said concrete steps will be taken to prevent the misuse of drugs among the students, as it has reached an alarming level.

Inaugurating an anti-drug awareness campaign organised by the Information and Public Relations Department at the Government High School, Vandperiyar, on Tuesday, he said that once a victim to drugs, a happy life is lost, as it not only destroys a healthy body but also a healthy mind.

Saving peers

He said the students had a responsibility to save their peers from the clutches of drug abuse. Grama panchayat president Santhi Haridas and District Information Officer P.N. Santhos, among others, spoke at the function.