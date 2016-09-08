Granite quarrying at the Chembanmudy hill in Ranni taluk has been stopped temporarily on the directions of the District Collector in view of public protest. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chembanmudy Protection Council leaders, quarry operators, panchayat and Revenue authorities convened by the Collector here on Wednesday.

District Collector R. Girija told The Hindu that quarry operators were permitted to shift the 5,300 metric tonne granite that had already been quarried from the hill, on the basis of an order of the Kerala High Court in this regard.

Though the action council leaders initially opposed shifting of granite from Chembanmudy, they had to budge, later, when the Collector made it clear that the administration was bound to comply with the High Court order in letter and spirit.

The court order was to facilitate removal of the quarried granite, besides directing the panchayat to consider the quarry operators’ application seeking D&O (dangerous and offensive trade) licence for granite quarrying at Chembanmudy.

The action council leaders alleged that the panchayat had granted D&O licence to Manimalethu Granites for quarrying without even verifying whether the operators had fully satisfied the conditions prescribed in the No Objection Certificate issued by the Collector in 2013.

The villagers had re-launched the mass movement protesting against the panchayat decision in June and the agitation took a fierce turn when the quarry operators started transporting granites in trucks a week ago. The villagers laid siege to the road leading to the quarry and the police station, till the Revenue Divisional Officer asked the quarry operator to stop the work.

Ms. Girija said the quarry operators had been permitted to shift 30 loads of granite a day from the quarry. A joint team comprising the village officer and representatives of the Mining and Geology Department and the action council would monitor the transportation of granite from Chembanmudy till the stock accumulated there was exhausted, she said.