The Malayalam dictation contest for the collectorate staff organised by the Information and Public Relations Department as part of the Malayalam Classical Language Week celebrations here on Tuesday turned out to be an interesting event.

Even the smartest of the participants too tripped on certain complicated words like “Aekachhatradhipati”, with the topper in the contest getting 23 marks out of 25.

First prize

M. Binoop of the Section F-V bagged the first prize while the second prize went to Abhilash R of the Section C-III. Thanuja V.P, senior clerk, and Lekha K.S, of Section C-IV shared the third prize in the Malayalam dictation contest.

District Collector R. Girija, inaugurated the celebrations and Anu S. Nair, Additional District Magistrate, presided over the function.

Vinod Elakolloor, media personality, and K. Mohanan, District Information Officer, also spoke.