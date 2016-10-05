District Collector A. Kausigan has denied that he gave an order to open the parallel road. He said that his order was misinterpreted by some people.

In an official press release he said he just handed over the court direction to the National Highway Project Director seeking action after investigation into the closing of the parallel road.

The Guruvayur Infrastructure limited and the National Highway Project Director sought police protection to reinstall the barricades installed after the high court order, the collector said. The barricades were installed following a contract between the State government and the toll company. Removing the barricades was against the court order.

Action will be taken against those who removed the barricades for destroying public property, the Collector’s release added.