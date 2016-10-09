Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will continue to pursue legal means to ensure that the medical college managements that have not entered into an agreement with it also comply with State norms.

At a function held at the Town Square here on Saturday to hand over keys to the beneficiaries of the Kannur Corporation’s apartment project for Scheduled Caste families, Mr. Vijayan said the government would act against self-financing medical colleges that levy from students any amount that exceeds the fee structure decided in their agreement with the government.