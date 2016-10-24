K.C.Venugopal, MP, has sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to resolve the crisis prevailing in the small scale coir sector. The small scale coir manufacturing units were at a standstill as they were not receiving orders from the government agencies, he said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister.

While the Kerala State Coir Corporation was not giving orders to the small scale units, Coirfed was not buying the coir produced by the coir workers’ societies. The government agencies were having excess stock which was partly due to the inclusion of coir from depots, procured during the Onam season.

There had also been complaints that certain lots of coir manufactured by the small scale manufacturers were being rejected by the procuring agencies on charges of inferior quality. The refusal of manufacturers to buy back the lots has aggravated the problem.

The situation has led to an economic crisis in the small scale coir manufacturing sector.

Thousands of workers were deprived of work, Mr. Venugopal said.

The government should convene a meeting of the stakeholders immediately to sort out the problems in the sector, he said.

The coir units are at a standstill as they are not receiving orders from government agencies