Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new block of the Mayyil Government Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

The three-storeyed new block, constructed at a cost of Rs.3.96 crore, is spread over 20,810 sq ft. The new block will have 12 smart classrooms, nine laboratories, sports room, and other facilities. The project is aided by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. While the district panchayat will provide 15 per cent of the cost as grant, NABARD will sanction the remainder as loan.

“The work was started on April 25 last and the block was to be completed in 30 months as per the agreement,” said P.V. Jayesh, engineer of Nirmithi Kendra that had contracted the work. The construction was completed in 17 months, he added.

The district panchayat authorities said the new block would be used for housing classrooms and laboratories of Plus Two students in the school. It was a major project of the previous district panchayat council, they said. The Chief Minister would inaugurate the new block at a function at the school at 12 noon on October 7.