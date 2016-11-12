Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate an international conference on democratic decentralisation at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) on November 19.

Minister for Local Self Government K.T. Jaleel will preside over the conference. Minister for Cooperation A.C. Moideen will inaugurate the exhibition in connection with the conference.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will lead the discussion on on ‘Democratic Decentralisation: Kerala Experience.’

UNICEF country chief Louis Goerges Arsenault will inaugurate the PG Diploma course that is being started by the KILA for the elected representatives of the local bodies.

P.K. Biju will release the hand book of the course and Anil Akkara, MLA, will release the documentary on ‘25 years of KILA.’

In all, 300 delegates from across the world will participate in the four-day programme. Apart from decentralisation, the conference will discuss issues like poverty and marginalisation, according to KILA director P.P. Balan.