The apartment complex constructed at Marakkarkandy here by the erstwhile Kannur municipality as part of an initiative for rehabilitating homeless families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) in its jurisdiction is going to have its occupants, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled to inaugurate handing over of keys to beneficiaries at a function here on October 8.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Kannur Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha said that 40 of the 56 beneficiaries had been selected. The Chief Minister would hand over the keys to them at the function in the morning. The remaining 16 beneficiaries would be selected soon, she said. The selected beneficiaries had been allotted flats through draw of lots, she added.

The apartment complex had been inaugurated by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in May last year. The 56 apartments had been completed on a three-acre plot. The two-storey complex comprised seven blocks. The Rs. 6 crore project had been announced as a major project of the erstwhile municipality which was later upgraded to Corporation.

Ms. Latha said that the handing over of the keys to the beneficiaries was delayed due to certain legal issues.

Following the allegation that some of the beneficiaries are not eligible, the Corporation had sent the list to the SC Welfare Department to verify their financial status to ascertain whether they were eligible. The Department had verified the list, she said.

The bylaw of the apartment project clearly stated that if any apartment was occupied by a family other than that belonging to the SC, they could be evicted.

The Mayor also said that the Central market of the Corporation here would be completed soon as the electrification works were under way.

The Jawahar Stadium would be developed into a facility with international standards having multi-level parking facilities. She also said that the State government had agreed to grant Rs. 25 crore for the construction of the new building of the Corporation.

Deputy Mayor P.K. Rakesh and council standing committee chairman Vellora Rajan were among those present at the press meet.

Welfare plan

Apartment complex constructed at Marakkarkandy

Initiative for rehabilitating homeless families belonging to Scheduled Castes

56 apartments completed on a three-acre plot