The BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of shielding those involved in political killings in the State.

BJP State vice president K.P. Sreeshan alleged that several BJP-RSS activists have been killed by the CPI(M) in Mr. Vijayan’s own constituency at Pinarayi.

Even the LDF constituent parties have vehemently opposed the CPI(M)’s politics, he added.

Alleging that the CPI(M) is pursuing “adjustment politics” to appease Muslim extremist groups, he argued that several recruits to the Islamic State (IS) came from the Chief Minister’s political turf in Kannur.

The government now should take impartial action against criminal groups so that State’s law and order situation is not vitiated further, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of Sangh Parivar outfits took out a march in the town to protest the murder of BJP loyalist K. Ramith who was hacked to death in Pinrayi on Wednesday morning.