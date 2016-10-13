In the light of the murder of a party activist allegedly by the CPI(M) functionaries at Pinarayi in Kannur on Wednesday, the BJP has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of sheltering those involved in political killings.

Instead of ensuring safety and security to life of common man, the Chief Minister was found to be shielding those indulging in killing of rival political parties, BJP State vice president K.P. Sreeshan alleged while addressing a party meeting here on Wednesday.

Ever since the LDF came to power barely four months ago, several innocent BJP-RSS activists were killed by the CPI(M) activists in Pinarayi, he said, adding that even the LDF constituent parties were found to be opposing the CPI(M)’s murder politics. Alleging that the CPI(M) was pursuing “adjustment politics” to appease Muslim extremist groups, he said that several recruits to the Islamic State (IS) terror brigand came from the Chief Minister’s political turf in Kannur.