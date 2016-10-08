Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said political parties agitating over fee hike in self-financing medical colleges are not raising their voice against the managements of the three medical colleges that are not willing to sign an agreement with the government over the fixing of fee.

Inaugurating a nursing hostel of the AKG Memorial Hospital at Mavilayi here, Mr. Vijayan said the High Court’s permission to charge fee up to Rs.10 lakh was unfortunate. . Police personnel were deployed at the venue in. They took three Youth Congress workersinto custodyThe Congress activists took out a march in protest.