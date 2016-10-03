Tirur railway station Superintendent K.A. Varghese administering a pledge at a Swachch Rail Swachch Bharat function on the station platform on Sunday.

The premises of Tirur Railway Station witnessed a special clean-up drive by the students of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as part of the Swatch Rail Swatch Bharat initiative on Sunday.

Hundred NCC cadets, led by K. Shylesh from Government Boys Higher Secondary School, took part in the drive. Railway staff of Tirur station and Junior Chamber International members, too, joined the clean-up drive.

The cadets presented a various cultural programmes too. K.A. Varghese, station superintendent of Tirur Railway Station, administered a pledge. Railway Protection Force inspector S. Soman coordinated the programme.