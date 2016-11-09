Organic waste to be treatedon the spot using microbial inoculants

After implementing solar plant successfully, the Thrissur Corporation has come up with yet another novel project.

This time, the civic body is introducing ‘Organic Waste Converter’ — a mobile waste management plant, which will process the organic waste within minutes.

The project, first of its kind in the State as claimed by the Corporation, has a mini lorry carrying the ‘waste converter.’ It mainly aims at treating waste collected from the apartments. The lorry will reach the flats and collect the organic waste.

The waste will be treated on-the-spot using microbial inoculants. Absorbent such as coir pith will be used to remove the moisture. Chemicals will be used to remove odour. A generator will be there in the lorry to run the unit.

According to the Corporation health department, 50 kg organic waste could be treated in 15 minutes. The treated waste will turn into good manure in 10 days. The treated waste will be given back to the apartment. If they do not want, the Corporation will collect it.

With this project, not only the flats will get rid of the waste, but also will get good manure. The project will be implemented in 20 flats in the city in the initial phase. The mobile waste converter will attend 10 flats in a day. Flats with no waste management projects will be given priority. The Corporation will charge Rs.150 per month from each flat. The project will be extended to more flats later, according to Corporation sources.