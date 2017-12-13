Cinema is just a job for me, says Sokurov

more-in

Making a statement which no other filmmaker would even think of uttering, Russian filmmaker Alexander Sokurov said that he does not worship cinema, as it is just a job for him.

He was speaking to film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran in an ‘In Conversation’ programme organised as part of the 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala on Tuesday.

“I worship music and literature. It was the rich literature of Russia that fuelled the growth of cinema in the country. Classical literature has not influenced cinema so deeply in any other country,” he said.

The filmmaker said that cinema is an art form which has not grown completely or matured enough. The consumer of this art form is passive. No one can read a book in an easy and passive manner as they watch cinema. Real art is the quest for humanity, he said.

“The growth in technology has made the work of the filmmaker a lot more easier. A film like Russian Ark would never have happened without digital technology. Sound is as important as the visuals in cinema,” he said. He said his cinema talks about different things other than the contemporary politics of the country. The Russian government is providing financial support for his films.

“Unlike in India, cinema is not seen as entertainment in Russia. Both filmmakers and viewers approach it in a deeper manner, and consider it as a serious art form,” he said.

The filmmaker said Indians have a clear idea of Communism and Socialism and the country has fully ingrained the ideas of socialism.

A book on Sokurov, written by K. Gopinathan, was released. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal handed over the first copy to cinematographer Ramachandra Babu.