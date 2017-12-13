Church seeks ₹25 lakh as compensation for fishers

more-in

The Latin Archdiocese has demanded the State government to provide ₹25 lakh as compensation within one month to the families of each of the fishermen who died in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi. The State government should also provide jobs to one of the family members of those who died or has suffered serious disabilities.

Other major demands include the writing off of all outstanding loans, including those for housing, education and for fishing equipment, that the fishermen who are dead or missing had availed themselves of. The Social Welfare and Fisheries department have to form a committee to look after the education and job training of the fishermen’s children. Those staying in houses damaged by the cyclone should be rehabilitated.

The Archdiocese has also asked the State government to provide a daily grant of ₹250 for each member of the families of the rescued fishermen until they are able to go back to work, based on the medical report. The government should publish details of those fishermen who are still stuck in different parts of the country and in neighbouring countries. Those who are in various ports should be brought home in flights. The Navy should take steps to bring their boats also home.

Steps have to be taken to find the fishermen who are still missing by including fish workers in the team. The Archdiocese has also demanded a judicial inquiry against the various government departments and officials who allegedly failed to provide adequate warning on the Ockhi cyclone.

The State government should ask the Central government to declare Ockhi cyclone as a national calamity. A permanent mechanism should be formed, with the Chief Minister as the Chairman, to coordinate the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Coastal Police, Revenue and Disaster Management departments following such calamities and to study the changes in climate conditions.