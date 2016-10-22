Catholic bishops’ forum asks the faithful to protect waterbodies, harvest rainwater

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has asked the faithful to take part in a water literacy campaign to protect water resources.

The Kerala Social Service Forum, the social arm of the KCBC, has been focussing on the theme ‘Justice to Nature.’ It called for a code of conduct for water conservation.

In a pastoral note, the KCBC Justice, Peace, and Development Commission highlighted the importance of addressing locally issues such as drought, drinking water shortage, and water contamination.

It called upon religious organisations, institutions and families to take part in the drive by protecting traditional water sources and harvesting rainwater.

55 lakh wells

“Kerala is depending totally on rainwater for its water needs. We have around 55 lakh wells, 44 rivers, lakes and ponds to capture rainwater. Still 92 per cent of the 3,000 ml annual rain is flowing to the sea, unutilised. If we can effectively utilise the two monsoons, we can address water shortage,” the pastoral note added.

Recharging wells

When tiles are paved on the compounds of houses and churches, rainwater is not allowed to seep into the ground, and it goes waste.

It urged all families in the State to recharge wells by setting up rain harvesting pits in their compounds.

“Increase in utilisation of water, urbanisation, and industrial growth are the major reasons for the water crisis,” the KCBC note signed by Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilose, Bishop Mar George Madathikkandathil, and Bishop Dr. Sylvester Ponnumuthan, said.

Deforestation, reclamation of waterbodies, and pollution affect the availability of water. We should also look into the overexploitation of groundwater, which should be preserved for the next generation, the note added.

‘Fixed deposit’

“We polluted and abandoned most of the open wells. Water contamination is the reason for 40 per cent of diseases. So it’s highly important to protect the wells we inherited. It’s our fixed deposit,” the bishops noted.

Children should be taught to use water judiciously. Water used for household purpose should be reused for gardening. New generation should understand the value of water, it added.