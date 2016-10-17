Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K. Raju launching the mobile milk vending unit of Milma in Kollam on Sunday.—Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Minister launches mobile bulk milk vending unit of Milma

Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K. Raju has said that if reports that artificial eggs tagged as ‘Chinese eggs’ were brought into the State in bulk and sold as natural eggs are true, it is a serious criminal offence.

“Strong action will be initiated against those behind such an alleged racket,” he said.

The Minister said this while addressing a function here on Sunday to formally declare the Kollam dairy of Milma at Thevally in the city as an ISO 22000-2005 certified organisation.

He said that directions have already been given to the departments concerned to initiate the strongest possible action against people engaged in the procurement and sale of such eggs.

If true the police can also taken action against the culprits, he said.

The aim of the government is to make the State self-sufficient in milk production within the next two years, Mr. Raju said.

To achieve the target, the government is giving top priority to dairy farmers.

The government now proposes to bear a share of the insurance premium for livestock.

As per the proposal the farmer will only have to pay 50 per cent of the premium amount.

The balance will be equally shared by the State government and the respective local body.

The ISO 22000-2005 certification sets out the requirements for a food safety management system where an organization in the food chain needs to demonstrate its ability to control food safety hazards in order to ensure that food is safe at the time of human consumption. The recognition was granted by the Quality Council of India. In connection with gaining the recognition, the Minister also launched a mobile bulk milk vending unit of the dairy to be operated in the city.

The milk sold from the unit will not be packed in plastic sachets. Customers can carry milk home in the containers they bring.

The route and time-table of the vehicle carrying the vending machine will be announced in advance.

Kallada Ramesh, Chairman of the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union that manages the Kollam Milma dairy said that the vending machine is a big contribution from the side of Milma towards environment protection by avoiding plastic.

The milk sold through the vending machine will also be R. 1 less per litre than that sold through other outlets of Milma.

The Kollam Mayor, V. Rajendrababu and N.K. Premachandran, MP, were also present.