The police have taken into custody a woman in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl at Puthukkad.

The body of Meba, 4, daughter of Rajith of Kannur, was found in the Manalippuzha, near her grandfather’s house, at Puthukkad on Thursday.

Meba along with her parents Ranjith and Neeshma had been in Puthukkad to attend a function at Neeshma’s house.

The police have taken Shailaja, Neeshma’s aunt, into custody in connection with the child’s death, police sources said.

It is suspected that Shailaja threw the child into the river due to animosity with the family.