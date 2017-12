New Chief Secretary Paul Antony along with out going Chief Secretary KM Abraham cuts the New Year cake after taking charge at the Secrretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Paul Antony took charge as the new Chief Secretary on Sunday. He took charge from outgoing Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham at the Chief Secretary’s chamber. He said that the priority would be to complete major projects within the scheduled time.

Additional Chief Secretaries Tom Jose and Rajeev Sadanandan; and Principal Secretaries V. Venu, Bishwanath Sinha, B. Sreenivas, Tikaram Meena, and E.K.Majhi; and others were present.