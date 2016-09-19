In view of the heavy rush of passengers and daily commuters to and from Cheruvathur to the district headquarters, Southern Railways has approved a plan to further extend the rail flyover to the eastern side of the third platform in the station.

The Railways approval to this effect came after the local MLA and MP promised to share expenses from their local area development fund, sources here said.

The Railway furnished the estimated works cost to the grama panchayat after the latter was entrusted with the execution of the flyover expansion works.

By next March

Sources here said that the proposed works would be completed by March next year.

The grama panchayat and local rail development association have accorded top priority to acquire the requisite land for the approach road to link the extended flyover.

To benefit commuters

Hundreds of long distance passengers besides commuters from six thickly populated grama panchayats in and around Cheruvathur rely on the railways during peak morning and evening hours to reach the district headquarters and other destinations.