Chennithala seeks CM’s intervention

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately intervene to end the hunger strike by Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija at Government Medical College Hospital here and his sister Avishna at their residence.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Mr.Chennithala said he was shocked to read an advertisement placed by the government in the media justifying the police action against Ms.Mahija and her family members before the police headquarters.

The entire world had seen how the police dragged her through the road, but the advertisement ruled out such an action. It sought to spread canards against the protest.

Mr.Vijayan was a leader who had suffered the torment of the police. He had come to the Assembly with bloodstained clothes in March 1977 to show the intensity of the police atrocities against him. Recently he had claimed to have walked swords and daggers of his enemies.

A leader of that stature should not respond like this to a woman’s agitation seeking justice.

CPI(M) leaders who claim the tradition of the late revolutionary Mandody Kannan and E.M.S.Namboodiripad, who described the police as a tool of suppression of establishment, should not justify the police action. None of them had done so earlier.

The Chief Minister could have sought first hand information from the victims.

The arrest of human rights activists K.M. Shajahan and Shajir Khan, who helped the protesters, also does not augur well for the government.

Mr.Vijayan should immediately take the lead to end the protests and save the family, he said.