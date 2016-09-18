Ameerul Islam is the lone accused in the case.

Wrapping up the first phase of investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit law student at Perumbavoor, a police special investigation team on Saturday submitted the charge sheet against Ameerul Islam, the lone accused in the case.

As per the charge sheet, submitted before the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions court, Ameerul Islam is guilty of various offences, including house-trespass (IPC 449), wrongful confinement (IPC 342), rape and murder.

He has also been booked for destroying evidence under Section 3(1) a & 3(2) (V) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 as amended by the SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act 2015.

The charge sheet, which runs over 1,300 pages, has been prepared after verifying the statements of 195 witnesses. It also comprises 125 documentary and 75 material evidence. It has secret statements of two witnesses, recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

'Absolutely no loopholes'

According to P.N. Unnirajan, Superintendent, Ernakulam rural police, the charge sheet has been prepared with absolutely no loopholes after a detailed investigation and verification of evidence, involving a team of nearly 140 policemen. “The investigation team succeeded in developing DNA samples of the accused from a saliva stain as well as from her nail clippings,” he said.