National » Kerala

November 16, 2016
Updated: November 16, 2016 05:34 IST

Change the only constant here

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

No SI has completed 6 months at this police station since 2014

Twelve sub-inspectors in two years. Change is the only constant at Kalady police station under the Ernakulam rural police limits.

The latest case is the transfer of Noble Manuel, who was leading a drive against criminal gangs. He was shifted to the Muvattupuzha traffic station.

He has been replaced with N.A. Anoop, former sub-inspector of the Muvattupuzha station.

Senior police officials said Mr. Manuel requested for the transfer. But sources in the department said the problem was heavy workload. Not even a single officer has completed six months as sub-inspector here since 2014 and this has severely affected policing in the region, which is located on the forest fringes.

“The town and its surroundings witnessed several attacks by rival gangs, thanks to the numerous stone quarries and sand mining units function on the forest fringes of Malayattur. Many of the quarry operators have engaged gangs to protect their areas from outside interventions,” sources said.

When they turn law-breakers

The plight of a 70-year-old woman who was forced to sell her property for returning the cash she allegedly stole from a shop has cast a shadow on the image of the officials at the Varappuzha police station.

Having completely mucked up the case, the cops at the station are once again in a tough spot with a group of women activists accusing an officer of taking their video without permission. The incident took place two days ago when C.S Sharon, a Sub-Inspector with the station, allegedly took their video during a protest.

When the women complained, the officer told them that the protest was being held without permission and he would be sending the footage to his higher-ups.

He also allegedly threatened them to frame a case against them.

Hiran Unnikrishnan

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

800 workers deployed for cleaning at Sabarimala

Directive on cardamom

kollam 2

CPI stages march to SBI main office

BSNL resents DYFI blockade

Sabarimala to get 6.6 lakh litres of treated water soon

MP flays Centre

HC for action against violators of land assignment terms in Munnar

Suspected endosulfan victim dies

Fresh man-animal conflict sparks public ire

Move to enforce Uniform Civil Code decried

Sabarimala temple to open today

Kerala urges Centre to permit use of old notes till Dec. 30

Kerala to have 19-member Cabinet

Plan to revive Chirakkal Chira

Currency crisis: shops in Kerala to down shutters from Tuesday

Private banks in dire straits

Annadanam at Sabarimala temple from tomorrow

Teacher’s rage breaks boy’s hand

100 tribal children get coaching to crack exams


Kochi

Small businesses still feel the pinch

Salinity to affect water supply for two more days

Navy hosts special children, senior citizens on board ships

Police fail to arrest Zakir Husain

Thiruvananthapuram

Steps on to make Parvathy Puthanar navigable

Three-month breather for KSTP-Phase II

K.M. Abraham likely to face another inquiry

Call to tap potential of wellness tourism

Kindling love for reading, mother tongue among children

Kozhikode

Currency crunch paralyses rural economy

Rs.62 lakh in demonetised notes seized; one held

A backbreaking week for bank employees

Fish merchants go on strike


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Couple hacked to death in Palakkad

A middle-aged couple were hacked to death at Kannapuram near Kadampazhippuram here during the wee hours of Tuesday in a suspected case of bu... »