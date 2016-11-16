Change the only constant here

No SI has completed 6 months at this police station since 2014

Twelve sub-inspectors in two years. Change is the only constant at Kalady police station under the Ernakulam rural police limits.

The latest case is the transfer of Noble Manuel, who was leading a drive against criminal gangs. He was shifted to the Muvattupuzha traffic station.

He has been replaced with N.A. Anoop, former sub-inspector of the Muvattupuzha station.

Senior police officials said Mr. Manuel requested for the transfer. But sources in the department said the problem was heavy workload. Not even a single officer has completed six months as sub-inspector here since 2014 and this has severely affected policing in the region, which is located on the forest fringes.

“The town and its surroundings witnessed several attacks by rival gangs, thanks to the numerous stone quarries and sand mining units function on the forest fringes of Malayattur. Many of the quarry operators have engaged gangs to protect their areas from outside interventions,” sources said.

When they turn law-breakers

The plight of a 70-year-old woman who was forced to sell her property for returning the cash she allegedly stole from a shop has cast a shadow on the image of the officials at the Varappuzha police station.

Having completely mucked up the case, the cops at the station are once again in a tough spot with a group of women activists accusing an officer of taking their video without permission. The incident took place two days ago when C.S Sharon, a Sub-Inspector with the station, allegedly took their video during a protest.

When the women complained, the officer told them that the protest was being held without permission and he would be sending the footage to his higher-ups.

He also allegedly threatened them to frame a case against them.

Hiran Unnikrishnan