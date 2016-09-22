Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the observance of the 89th anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru’s Samadhi here on Wednesday.

The day began with Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli offering prayers at the Maha Samadhi. Sivagiri Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Prakashananda chaired the Samadhi convention inaugurated by Mr. Chandy. Trust general secretary Swami Rithambarananda delivered the benediction address.

Trust treasurer Swami Parananda, Swami Satchidananda, Swami Sarvesananda, Swami Sookshmananda, Swami Ameyananda, Guru Dharma Pracharana Samithi vice-president M.J. Krishnananda Babu spoke. Swami Guruprasad welcomed the gathering and Swami Visalananda proposed a vote of thanks.

Inaugurating the Samadhi observances at the Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said communal-fascist forces were trying to reduce Sree Narayana Guru, who was an apostle of global humanism, into a Hindu Sanyasin. People who tried to do so were in reality afraid of the power of his teachings, the Minister said.