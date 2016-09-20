The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is weakening a series of labour laws without taking Parliament into confidence, CITU secretary P. Nandakumar has alleged.

The Centre’s move, especially in BJP-ruled States, was despite knowing well that the labour laws could not be diluted without Parliament’s approval, Mr. Nandakumar said, inaugurating a two-day district conference of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at the municipal conference hall here on Monday.

‘PSUs weakened’

The Centre appeared to be kowtowing to corporate bodies by diluting the labour laws that came into being after decades-long struggles, he said.

The BJP-led government was bent upon weakening public sector units at a time when the country faced a steady rise in its unemployment graph, he said. Banking, insurance and IT sectors were made to abjectly surrender before vested, corporate interests.

He said the Union government had decided to disband the Planning Commission to set up the NITI Aayog in its place and restructured the policies and programmes of the Reserve Bank and surrendered India’s avowed foreign policies before the United States.

The CITU leader called for unity among the people from various strata to fight the threat posed by communal and fundamentalist groups. The delegates meeting would conclude on Tuesday evening. A public meeting hosted in connection with the conference would be inaugurated by Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan. As many as 270 delegates took part in the two-day meeting.