Kerala CM announces a slew of welfare measures ahead of Onam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan has criticised the Centre for neglecting the crisis of the Gulf returnees, which might affect the State’s economy and remittances to India.

Acknowledging that the crisis of the Gulf returnees will hit Kerala the most, Mr. Vijayan told reporters the government had sent repeated reminders to the Centre for a rehabilitation package to help the retrenched workers. Stating that the Centre’s response left much to be desired, Mr. Vijayan said, his government, however, would take adequate measures to address the situation.

On the eve of Onam, Mr Vijayan also announced on a slew of initiatives, including a mega housing project that will benefit over two lakh homeless and landless families.

To mark 100 days in office, Mr. Vijayan announced Project LIFE, a livelihood, inclusion, and financial empowerment project. “Houses will be built within five years for two lakh homeless and landless families, which will benefit six lakh people,” he said.

Government funds, contributions from NGOs, and corporate social responsibility funds would be mobilised for the purpose, Mr. Vijayan said. Housing complexes would be constructed under the project on 1,140 acres.

Project LIFE would be launched on November 1, the State formation day. Social security schemes would be initiated at housing complexes. There would also be an emphasis on financial empowerment and means to livelihood, Mr. Vijayan said, adding that a pilot project to complete houses for 600 families within a year would be launched.

On the entry of women in places of worship, the Chief Minister did not give a direct answer but said it was important that the government keep away from religious matters. He dismissed allegations of differences between the CPI and the CPI(M), saying any issues would be resolved through discussions. He also announced a Green Kerala project aimed at removing waste from water bodies in the State. It would also include disposal of solid waste to increase land under cultivation.

The ‘clean through green’ project would utilise such land for vegetable cultivation to help achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture. He said the State’s priorities include Kochi-Palakkad hitech industrial corridor, infrastructure projects worth Rs. 12,000 crore, revamping education sector, water metro by October 2018, Kochi-Mangalore GAIL pipeline by November 2018, services at Kannur airport in April 2017, and a multi-purpose stadium in all districts.