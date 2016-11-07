Even as the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is working overtime to complete the ongoing infrastructure facilities to turn its permanent campus at Periye into a full-fledged and major educational hub in the country, the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) has awarded B++ grade for achieving academic excellence in its various departments. The NAAC recognition has come seven years after the University was set up in March 2009. The institution is currently functioning from three rented buildings.

A seven-member NAAC team headed by Jai Roop Singh, former Central University of Punjab Vice-Chancellor, carried out a four-day inspection from October 24, visiting its four campuses, including the 350-acre Periye campus, where a flurry of construction activities are under way to ensure that the university shift its entire academic activities by June next year.

The NAAC team visited its main campus at Periye besides the Vidhyanagar campus here where language studies are given focused attention, Padannakkad riverside campus that take care of science topics and the public health and administration campus at Kuniya, near Periye.

University Vice-Chancellor G. Gopakumar expressed happiness over the NAAC recognition even while the University is virtually in its infancy stage and facing host of difficulties in coordinating its activities from other rented campuses in the district.