(Clockwise from top) A Duff Muttu team giving the finishing touches to their costume before performing at the CBSE Sahodaya school arts festival in Malappuram on Saturday; an Oppana team ahead of its performance; a Mohiniyattom performance in the UP section in progress.

The stage events of the CBSE Sahodaya district arts festival began at PES Global Future School, Puzhakkattiri, on Saturday. Hundreds of children from more than 50 CBSE schools in the district are taking part in the competitions.

The following are the results of some items held on Saturday:

Mono act (primary): Rinsa Fatima from Benchmark School, Tirur (first prize), and A. Srilekha from Goodwill English School, Pookkottumpadam (second prize).

Guitar western (senior secondary): Yashik Chalil from St. Joseph’s School, Puthanangadi (first prize), and Shehin Mohammed from Airport School, Karipur (second prize).

Mappilapattu (boys, senior secondary): Yedu Krishna from Peevees Model School, Nilambur (first prize), and Mohammed Shariya from Irshad English School, Panthavoor (second prize).

Mridangam (high school): Sanjay Shankar from Fatimagiri School, Nilambur (first prize), and Srirakh S. Nair from St. Joseph’s School, Puthanangadi (second prize).

Kolkali (high school): Semin Mohammed and team from St. Joseph’s School (first prize) and Arshad Hakim and team from Peevees Model School (second prize).

Mohiniyattom (senior secondary): Nikhita Ajit from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tirunavaya (first prize) and Puja M.P. from St. Joseph’s School (second prize).