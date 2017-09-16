Crime Branch to investigate chit fund scam

The investors of Nirmal Krishna Nidhi Ltd. had sent a petition to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera (in the picture). File photo | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

more-in

The Crime Branch (CB) will commence a preliminary probe into allegations that a private financial firm near Karakkonam has defrauded many thousands of people of their savings.

According to A. Hemachandran, Director General of Police (Crimes), a team led by Anil Kumar, Dy.SP, Economic Offences wing, will conduct the preliminary probe into the issue.

The investigation is being undertaken on the basis of a petition sent to State Police Chief Loknath Behera by the investors of Nirmal Krishna Nidhi Ltd.

Scores of investors laid siege to the Parassala-Karakkonam stretch of the National Highway-66 and took out a demonstration to the headquarters of the company at Mathempala in Palukal on Saturday.

Investors in the chit fund company were shocked to find a legal notice, pertaining to an insolvency petition filed by the main promoter K. Nirmalan at the Thiruvananthapuram sub-court, pasted on the firm’s building a few days ago.

An action council of investors claimed that over 13,600 investors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu had deposited over ₹500 crore in the company under various schemes.

Among them were many people from Parassala, Vellarada and Kunnathukal in Kerala.

While the promoter reportedly claimed in the insolvency petition that the company was in possession of properties worth ₹300 crore, the protesters alleged that he had transferred many of his properties to his relatives a few months ago. They claimed that Nirmalan had ‘benami’ properties too.

Joint probe sought

While the protesters demanded that the Kerala and Tamil Nadu police forces undertake a joint probe in the issue, the former has maintained that the case came under the jurisdiction of the latter and that all information and complaints would be shared.