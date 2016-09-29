Accused slinks off custody, jumps into river and mocks cops as they watch him helplessly

Being mocked by someone who has just fled custody should be a situation that no cop wants himself to be in.

A team from the Kalady police station recently ran into a similar situation when an accused went to some “wet extremes” to escape from custody.

The accused, Arun aka Kuruvi, had been arrested from his home at Malayattoor but escaped soon by jumping into a gushing river.

“At one point, he was in 10 to 15 feet of water and swimming. We did not attempt to enter the river, as we knew it wasn’t safe,” said an officer.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Arun, instead of swimming to safety, spent time in the water and mocked the cops, who “made the mistake” of attempting to arrest him.

“He kept on showing gestures at the policemen like raising both his hands. The cops just watched him helplessly,” they said.

On an alert, a police team from Kodanadu reached the far end. The accused, however, swam towards another safe location. A search is still on to trace Arun.

‘Thirsty thieves’ land cop in soup

He was supposed to keep materials seized by fellow officers in safe custody. But this senior civil police officer stands accused of aiding some ‘thirsty thieves’ for a few bottles of premium liquor.

The Ernakulam Rural Police have suspended a policeman from North Paravur for allegedly releasing a group of youngsters who struck a Bevco shop at Kodungallur two weeks ago. The officer, identified as Girija Vallabhan, has been placed under suspension pending investigation.

Drunk driving

While the culprits were transporting stolen bottles in a car, a police team from North Paravur intercepted them and arrested the driver on the charge of drunk driving.

Though they were released a few hours later, the group again landed in the custody of another police team patrolling the area.

Investigations revealed that the group had secured release from the former police team by “gifting” three bottles stolen from the shop to the said officer. Based on a report, the Rural Police Superintendent issued a suspension order.

Reporting by Hiran Unnikrishnan