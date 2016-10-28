Forum’s State president accused of making ‘hate’ speeches

The Hosdurg police here have framed a non-bailable case against Hindu Aikyavedi State president K.P. Sasikala accusing her of delivering ‘hate’ religious speeches in various parts of the State.

The police on Wednesday framed cases under IPC 153-A (promoting religious hatred among various groups) as directed by District Superintendent of Police Thomson Jose in the light of district public prosecutor C. Shukoor handing over a series of video footages which purportedly showed Ms. Sasikala making derogatory speeches .

Mr. Shukoor in his complaint told the police official that he took note of the ‘hate’ speech of Ms. Sasikala while she was addressing a function in Kanhangad a few years ago.