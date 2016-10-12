An exhibition of caricatures by cartoonist Rajeendra Kumar was held as part of the ongoing caricature exhibition, Cartoon Mahe 2016, in Mahe.

The exhibition organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy had nearly 50 cartoons. Inaugurating the exhibition, Kerala Chalachitra Academy executive committee member Pradeep Chokli said that cartoons and caricatures could do big things in the contemporary social milieu in which it would not even be possible for one to think of making a movie like Nirmalyam .