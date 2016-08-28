Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that action will be taken against managements of aided educational institutions that accept capitation fee to admit students.

Acceptance of capitation fee would be considered as a corrupt practice, he said at a function organised by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) to distribute scholarships to meritorious students here on Saturday. The government was keen on improving educational standards by introducing smart classrooms and other means. Skill upgradation was being given due importance along with academics. Teachers should imbibe the spirit of the reforms, he said. Over 100 students from 11th class to post-graduation, studying in various institutions, were selected for the scholarship scheme of the foundation.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, S.D. Shibulal, former CEO of Infosys and founder of SDF, and trustees Kumari Shibulal and Ramanand, were among those present.