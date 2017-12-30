Capital school to take back students

more-in

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for two students of St. Thomas Central School here who were expelled for hugging on the school campus.

The school has decided to take the students back, after a meeting with Shashi Tharoor, MP, at the Government Guest House here on Friday afternoon.

The students’ expulsion for the public display of affection after a competition had hit the headlines, stirring a huge row.

Mr. Tharoor, who had criticised the school’s decision earlier, called the students, their parents, and the school management for a meeting to discuss a resolution to the issue, to enable the students to appear for their annual examinations.

Mr. Tharoor held discussions with the school authorities first, represented by Mar Thoma Church Educational Society secretary Rajan Varghese, school Principal Sebastian T. Joseph, and lawyer for the school Mridul John Mathew.

He then talked to the students and their families, before meeting everyone together.

The meeting is learnt to have ended on a positive note. The school authorities agreed to take back the students, and assured the parents that the students would be able to appear for their examinations.

Against appeal in HC

The school is said to have insisted that the boy’s family not approach the High Court in appeal against an order quashing an interim order of the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights upholding the student’s right to education. The family insisted that the remarks against the boy needed to be expunged.

The school, it is learnt, has some more conditions, which will be discussed at a meeting scheduled with the boy’s family on January 3.

The girl student will be taken back once she submits her transfer certificate.

Mr. Tharoor’s intervention earlier had seen the school soften its position on not allowing the boy to appear for his examinations.

The school had then sent a letter to the boy’s parents asking them to reach the school for talks once the school reopened after the vacations. Official intimation about the reinstatement of both the students is expected by January 3.