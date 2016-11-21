Dogs — big and small — were at their showy best here on Sunday at the dog show organised by the Kollam Kennel Club. The flashy pack at the Bishop Jerome Institute grounds comprised about 200 purebreds. With their docile demeanour, the giant dogs at the show made people wonder whether they were puppies while some of the smaller ones that looked cute and fluffy did not care to hide their ferocious side.

There were bigger canines such as Saint Bernard and Great Dane that stood tall and the Pugs and Pomeranians, among other breeds, were among the little ones.