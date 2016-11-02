University of Kerala

Spot admission: A spot admission for MA, MSc and MCom courses in government/aided/self-financing colleges/UITs for general and reserved categories of students would be held at the Senate Hall on November 2 and 3. Spot admission will also be held for vacant SC/ST seats for these courses. SC/ST candidates who register between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be considered for spot admission which will be held for MSc and MCom on November 2 and for the MA course on November 3.

Registration for general candidates and for those in other reserved categories will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The caste and income certificates from the revenue authorities concerned should be produced for being considered for seats in the reserved categories. The admission fee should be remitted on the day of the spot admission. Candidates should compulsorily have with them the printout of the online registration. In the absence of candidates who registered online, those who have not registered will be considered. Such candidates should have with them a passport-size photograph.

Those with degrees from other universities should also have with them the eligibility certificate from the University of Kerala. SC/ST seats still remaining vacant after this round of spot admissions will be transferred to other reserved categories.

MPhil vacancy: There is one vacancy in the ST category for the MPhil programme in Economics at the University College and one each in the SC, ST categories for the MPhil programme in Chemistry. Those interested should report at the department concerned at 10.30 on November 7.

MBA timetable: The revised viva timetable of the fourth year MBA course has been published atwww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

MPhil results: The results of the MPhil programmes (2015-16 batch) in the departments of Hindi, Sociology and Environmental Science have been published atwww.keralauniversity.ac.in.