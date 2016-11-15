University of Kerala

PG Spot Allotment: Spot allotments will be made to the remaining seats for M.A./M.Sc./M.Com courses in government, aided, self-financing and university institutes of technology (UIT) at the Senate hall on Tuesday from 10 a.m. onwards. The details regarding the remaining seats are available on the web portal www.admissions. keralauniversity.ac.in.

Examination results: The results of MD Community Medicine course have been published. The results of the MBA (General – 2014-16 batch) and MBA (Tourism – 2014-16 batch) have been published. The results of the MA Music (2014-16 batch) have been published.

Time-table: The time-tables of the fifth semester career related BA, BSc., BCom, BBA, BCA and BPA examinations, which will commence on November 29, have been published on the web portalwww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Seat vacancy: The admission process to the remaining seats for M.Phil programmes reserved for SC, ST categories, conducted by the departments of aquatic biology and fisheries, botany, psychology, economics, education, geology, library science, law, nano science and technology, and philosophy, will be held on November 18 from 10.30 a.m. onwards.