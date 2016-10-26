Kerala University

MPhil. viva: The viva of the M.Phil. Statistics course would be held on November 1, that of the Geology course on November 4 and that of the Chemistry course at the University College on November 21. Details can be had on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Demography: The results of the M.Sc. Demography examinations held in July have been published. The first rank goes to V. Vidya.

MA English: The results of the MA English Language and Literature course examinations held in June have been published. The first rank goes to C. Meera.

Genetics: The results of the M.Sc. Genetics and Plant Breeding examinations held in June have been published. The first rank goes to L.H. Smitha.