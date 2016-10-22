University of Kerala

MPhil Chemistry: The viva of the MPhil (2015-16 batch) Chemistry course scheduled at the university’s department of chemistry on October 27 would be held on October 25, a press release from the university said.

BTech exam: Applications for the combined first and second semester BTech (2013 scheme-supplementary) examinations scheduled in November can be submitted without fine till October 28.

It can be submitted with a fine of Rs.50 till November 1 and with a fine of Rs.250 till November 3.

Computer science: The results of the MTech Computer Science with specialisation in digital image computing examinations held in August have been published.

Practical: The practical of the second semester Master of Science in Computer Science examinations held by the university would begin on October 26.

History viva: The viva of the fourth semester MA History examinations held by the university would be held at the department of History at 10 a.m. on October 26, the press release said.