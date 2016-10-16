University of Kerala

PG Spot admission : Spot admissions will be held to the vacant seats reserved for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, for MA, MSc., MCom. courses at colleges under the University of Kerala at the Senate House Campus at Palayam on October 18.

Eligible candidates have been advised to attend the admission process from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the relevant documents.

M.Phil admission : Admissions for the M.Phil programmes will be held at the University College on October 17 and at the respective study centres on October 18.

Eligible candidates have been advised to download the admission memo from the websitewww.admissions.keralauniversity.

ac.in.

Revised schedule : The examinations of the second-year BSc Computer Science, BCA (regular and supplementary), which were initially planned to be held on August 17, will be conducted on October 25 at the respective centres.

The revised schedule is available on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in. said a statement

LLM dissertation : The deadline for submission of dissertation of the four-semester LLM course has been extended to October 28.

M.A. results : The results of the M.A. Sanskrit Language and Literature and M.A. German Language and Literature examinations, which were conducted in June, have been declared.