University of Kerala

MBA results: The results of the second semester MBA (evening-2008 scheme) regular and supplementary examinations held in April have been published. The results can be accessed on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

BSc/BCA results: The results of the first semester career-related BSc/BCA (CBCSS-2013 supplementary, 2014 scheme improvement, 2015 scheme regular) examinations held in January have been published. Applications for revaluation and scrutiny can be submitted till October 27.

Vacancy: There is a vacancy for postgraduate diploma in counselling psychology offered by the CACEE at TKM Arts and Science College, Kollam. Those with a recognised degree can apply. Application forms can be had from the college. Ph: 0474-2712240.

BSc Nursing results: The results of the third-year BSc Nursing examinations held in June have been published. Applications for revaluation and scrutiny can be submitted till October 28.