Fourth allotment: The fourth allotment for admissions to the PG courses in arts and science colleges and centres has been published on the websiteadmissions. keralauniversity.ac.in. Those who have received fresh allotments should take a printout of the ‘challan’ and remit the fee in any branch of the SBT. Those who received allotments in previous rounds and who have already paid the admission fee need not do so again. The allotment memo can be downloaded after entering the details of the fee paid on the website. Admission should be taken in the colleges on October 6 and 7. Allotment will be cancelled if the student fails to take admission at the time specified in the memo; they would not be considered for further allotments. If candidates are satisfied with the allotment received they can remove the higher options till 5 p.m. on October 7.

Any existing higher option would be considered for further allotment and any such allotment would have to be compulsorily accepted by candidates.

Contact classes: There would be no classes for the third-semester M.Sc. Computer Science course of the SDE on October 8 and 9.

Viva: The viva of the MA Political Science course of the SDE would be held at the Palayam SDE from October 18 to 20. Details can be had from the websitekeralauniversity.ac.in.