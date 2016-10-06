University of Kerala

Senate Meeting: The meeting of the University Senate would be held from 8.30 a.m. on November 5.

College Admission: The university would directly hold admissions to the merit and reservation seats for the first year degree courses at the newly sanctioned Marian College of Arts and Science. The admissions would be held on October 6 at the College premises. Those interested in securing admissions should report at the College between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day. In the absence of those who have registered online, others would be considered for admission.

Admissions would be held to BA English Language and Literature, B.Com elective Computer Application and BBA courses. All original cerificates should be produced at the time of admission. Those getting admission should pay the fee immediately.

MCA Time-table: The time-table of the fifth semester MCA (2011 scheme, special supplementary) examinations has been published in the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

BBA Marklist: The marklist of the sixth semester BBA examinations held by the SDE in June can be had from the SDE, Palayam on October 6 and 7.

No Classes: There would be no classes for all courses offered by the CACEE on October 9.

B.Tech Results: The results of the combined first and second semester B.Tech(improvement and supplementary- 2013 scheme) examinations held in November 2015 have been published in the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in. Applications for revaluation and scrutiny can be submitted till October 27.