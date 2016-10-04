University of Kerala

Hindi viva: The viva of the final-year MA Hindi examinations of the SDE will be held from October 17 to 24 at the Palayam SDE. Details could be had from the websitewww.kerala university.ac.in.

Public Administration: The viva of the final MA Public Administration examinations of the SDE will be held on October 17 and 18 at the Palayam SDE.

Degree results: The results of the first semester BA/B.Sc/B.Com (CBCSS- 2013 supplementary, 2014 scheme improvement and 2015 scheme regular) examinations have been published on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.