MPhil Interview: Common interview to the M. Phil programmes (2016-17) at faculties under the Kerala University and at the Kerala University College will begin on September 20. For more details, visitwww .admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

MAHRM Viva Voce: The viva voce examination for Kerala University’s MAHRM programme will be held at Loyola College of Social Sciences, Sreekaryam on September 26. For more details, visitwww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

BA LLB Scrutiny: Applicants for Scrutiny of the Kerala University BA LLB 10th semester examination held in June are required to present themselves (with hall ticket and identity card) at the re-evaluation department between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on working days between September 19 and 27.

MSc Practical, Viva Voce: The 4th semester Practical and Viva Voce examinations of the MSc. Analytical Chemistry and MSc. Applied Chemistry programmes at Kerala University will be held between September 26 and October 7 from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., in the respective colleges. The timetable is available on the university website.

MA Arabic Viva Voce: The 4th semester Viva Voce of the MA Arabic programme at Kerala University will be held on September 26 at MSM College and on September 28 at the University College from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. The timetable is available on the university website.

MCA (Special Supplementary) Examination: The MCA 5th semester examination (special supplementary - 2011 scheme) at Kerala University is due to begin on October 18. Online application opens from September 19. The last date to apply without fine is September 28 (or else, pay with a fine of Rs.50 by October 1, or a fine of Rs.250 by October 4).