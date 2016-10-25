University of Kerala

BDS results: The results of the second year BDS(additional) examinations held in July have been published.

Applications for revaluation and scrutiny can be submitted till October 28.

MBA viva: The viva of the fourth semester MBA(2014) scheme examinations held in August would be conducted at various centres from November 7 to 11.

Details can be had from the websitewww.

keralauniversity.ac.in.

Microbiology practical: The practical and viva of the fourth semester M.Sc microbiology examinations held in July would be conducted from October 26.

Details can be had from the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.