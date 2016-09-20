University of Kerala

Private registration : Online private registrations can now be done for the annual B.A./B.Com/B.A. Afsal-ul-Ulema courses. The notification in this regard can be accessed on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in. Online registrations can be done on the websitewww.de.keralauniversity.ac.in. After registering online, the candidates should take a printout of the application form, the matriculation form, the eligibility form and recognition form, fill up the same and submit it to the University office along with the ‘challan’ receipt and necessary certificates. Applications can be submitted without fine till October 1, with a fine of Rs.100 till October 21, with a fine of Rs.500 till October 31 and with a fine of Rs.1,000 till November 5.

Revised fee : The fee rate for the university’s degree/diploma certificates has been changed. Details can be had on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Environment Science results : The results of the M.Sc. Environmental Science (2014-16 batch-- CSS) examinations have been published. The first rank goes to V. Srikanth.

Mark list : The mark lists of the third semester MBA examinations conducted by the Institute of Distance Education can be had from the Palayam IDE on September 20 and 22. Candidates should bring with them the hall ticket.

Scrutiny : Candidates who have applied for the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the seventh semester B.A. LLB integrated examination should present themselves at the revaluation section between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from September 20 to 27 on working days. Candidates should have with them the hall ticket and the identity card.

Islamic History : The results of the M.A. Islamic History examinations held in July have been published. The first rank goes to N. Afsal.

M.Sc. Biotechnology : The results of the M.Sc. Biotechnology exams held in July have been published.