Camps for endosulfan victims held in Kerala

As many as 3,884 suspected victims attended the special endosulfan medical camps held in five locations as the five-day long exercises wound up here on Sunday.

The last leg of the camp on Sunday held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Periye saw the largest group, 1,224 suspected victims, turning up in a desperate bid to find their names in the official list that would enable them to avail themselves of free medical services and other facilities.

As many as 4,573 persons were issued tokens to attend the special medical camp, four of its kind held in the district, that was being held after a gap of over three-and-a-half years.

The suspected victims were examined by 38 physicians from the Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kottayam medical college hospitals. The examinations were conducted under 11 speciality departments.

The fresh list would be compiled after ascertaining that the disease could be actually attributed to the over two-decade-long pesticide spraying in the cashew estates.