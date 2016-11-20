Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has said that strong initiatives should be made to protect the rights of consumers.

Inaugurating the district camp of the District Consumer Redressal Forum at Taliparamba here on Saturday, the Minister said thatfacilities for protecting the rights of consumers and redressal of their grievances should be strengthened as new ways of cheating and exploiting consumers were being experimented world wide.

Consumer redressal

Consumer redressal forums should be equipped to handle grievances of victims of new ways of cheating.

Taliparamba Bar Association president P.V. Sreedharan Nambiar presided. Taliparamba municipal chairman Allamulam Mahamood was also present.